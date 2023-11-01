Zenith Bank caps stellar Q3 2023 performance with triple-digit growth in topline and bottom line

Quick Summary Save Time

Zenith Bank Plc has reported impressive financial results for Q3 2023, with a remarkable triple-digit growth of 114% in its total revenue, reaching N1.33 trillion. The bank’s profit before tax also increased by 149% to N505 billion, while profit after tax grew by 149% to N434.2 billion. The growth in revenue was driven by both interest income and non-interest income, which grew by 72% and 186%, respectively. The bank attributed the growth in interest income to the increase in risk assets and effective pricing. The non-interest income growth was mainly due to a revaluation gain from the unification of exchange rates. Total assets and customers’ deposits also saw significant growth, increasing by 48% and 49%, respectively. Zenith Bank remains optimistic about its performance for the rest of the year and has received numerous awards for its excellence in the banking industry.