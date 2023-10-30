Xiaomi’s Year-End Extravaganza: Time To Treat Yourself

Quick Summary Save Time

Xiaomi is running a year-end promotion called “Time To Treat Yourself” from October 30th to December 31st, 2023. Customers who buy Xiaomi smartphones during this period will have a chance to win cash prizes, Xiaomi TVs, Xiaomi luggage, and instant gifts.

The top recommendations from Xiaomi include the Redmi Note 12 Series, which features impressive cameras, fast charging, and a high-quality display. The series includes the Redmi Note 12, Redmi Note 12S, Redmi Note 12 Pro, and Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G.

Another recommended option is the Redmi 12, known for its affordable price and great features. It has a premium glass back design, a triple camera setup, ample storage options, and a powerful processor.

Lastly, the Redmi 12C offers a balance of value and performance with its large display, impressive camera, long-lasting battery, and fast charging support.

In addition to the chance to win big prizes, customers can also enjoy up to 20% off their purchases during the promotion. Visit Xiaomi authorized stores to take advantage of this offer.