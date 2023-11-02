Why naira might soon trade below the N1000/$ mark in the black market

Quick Summary Save Time

Key points:

– The naira’s outlook has improved due to reports that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) will fulfill its forward foreign exchange (FX) obligations.

– The CBN is expected to fulfill 75-80% of the outstanding matured foreign exchange forwards through Nigerian banks.

– The US Federal Reserve’s dovish statement has also boosted positive perceptions in Nigeria’s foreign exchange market.

– The Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged, but did not rule out future rate hikes.

– JPMorgan Chase predicts that the naira to US dollar exchange rate will strengthen towards N850 by the end of the year due to tighter regulations, attractive rates, and favorable FX levels.

– The parallel rate between the naira and the dollar has increased from 750 to over 900 naira recently.

– The Nigerian government plans to implement new regulations to strengthen the naira and suppress illicit currency trading activities.

– Nigeria expects to receive $10 billion in inflows in the upcoming weeks, which will help ease liquidity and clear the backlog of past-due forward contracts.

– The finance minister announced two executive orders to stop the flow of dollars into the parallel market and encourage dollar-denominated investments.

– The gazetting process for both executive orders is currently underway.