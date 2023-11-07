UK, Ireland, Portugal and Netherlands conclude their Golden Visa Programs 

Quick Summary Save Time

Several countries, including the UK, Ireland, Portugal, and the Netherlands, have chosen to modify or end their golden visa programs. This change reflects a shift in government focus towards prioritizing authentic economic contributions rather than solely relying on investment funds for revenue generation. This shift has left wealthy individuals seeking alternative routes to citizenship through investment feeling disappointed and struggling to navigate the changing global landscape of residency and citizenship programs.

The UK terminated its Tier 1 Investor visa program in February 2022 due to concerns about money laundering and misuse. Ireland followed suit in early 2023, discontinuing its Immigrant Investor Programme because of worries about housing affordability and property price increases. In January 2023, Portugal made significant changes to its Golden Visa Program, restricting residency acquisition through real estate investments in major cities and coastal areas. The Netherlands also announced its intention to end its Investor Visa Program in September 2023, citing concerns about attracting authentic entrepreneurs and individuals with questionable backgrounds.

The cancellation of these golden visa programs is motivated by concerns over money laundering, housing affordability, and transparency issues. Governments now prioritize attracting productive entrepreneurs and innovators who make meaningful contributions to their economies. These changes impact individuals seeking citizenship through investment, who must now consider alternative options such as genuine business investments or sector-specific contributions. They could also explore countries with stricter due diligence processes to ensure their investments benefit the local economy.

The discontinuation or modification of golden visa programs will have a significant impact on high-net-worth individuals pursuing citizenship through investment. They will need to explore other avenues, which might include programs requiring genuine business investments or sector-specific contributions. Additionally, they can consider investing in countries with stricter due diligence procedures to ensure the legitimacy and positive impact of their investments on the local economy.