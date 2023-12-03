Tinubu appoints new Niger Delta Minister, reassigns portfolios

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Abubakar Momoh as the Minister of Niger Delta development.

The president also reassigned the former Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, from the Federal Ministry of Transportation to the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy.

This disclosure is contained in a statement issued on Sunday by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, who stated that Momoh was redeployed from the Federal Ministry of Youth.

Ngelale, who pointed out that the changes are with immediate effect, said President Tinubu also redeployed a minister-designate, Bunmi Tunji-Ojo, to the Ministry of Interior while Sa’idu Alkali was redeployed as the Minister of Transportation.

He also added that both Ministers of State for Oil and Gas, Sen. Heineken Lokpobiri and Hon. Ekperipe Ekpo respectively are now to be domiciled in the Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources.

What the Presidential media aide is saying

Ngelale in the statement said, ‘’President Bola Tinubu has approved the redeployment of Engr. Abubakar Momoh from the Federal Ministry of Youth to the Federal Ministry of Niger Delta Development.

‘’The Federal Ministry of Youth is to be re-assigned to a Minister-Designate soon. The Ministers-Designate allocated to the Federal Ministries of Transportation, Interior, and Marine & Blue Economy have been reshuffled as follows:

E. Adegboyega Oyetola is redeployed as the Honourable Minister of Marine & Blue Economy

Bunmi Tunji-Ojo is redeployed as the Honourable Minister of Interior

Sa’idu Alkali is redeployed as the Honourable Minister of Transportation.

‘’Furthermore, both Ministers of State in the Oil & Gas sector are now domiciled in the Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources with the following designations:

Heineken Lokpobiri is the Hon. Minister of State (Oil), Petroleum Resources

(ii) Hon. Ekperipe Ekpo is the Hon. Minister of State (Gas), Petroleum Resources

‘’The President approves the renaming of the Federal Ministry of Environment and Ecological Management as the Federal Ministry of Environment.

‘’All aforementioned changes take immediate effect by these directives of the President.’’