Surviving risk and uncertainty – Nairametrics

Risk and uncertainty are not the same. Risk refers to a chance of loss, while uncertainty involves being unsure of outcomes. In business, risk is tied to reward, but there is also an element of uncertainty in the return. Insurance is a critical tool in managing risk and uncertainty in business, allowing concepts that would be risky or uncertain to come to life. Insurance transfers the risk of potential loss from one entity to another. It makes investment possible, improves creditworthiness, supports business continuity, and secures employee welfare. Some basic insurance policies for businesses include motor insurance, liability insurance, professional indemnity, and employee benefits. Overall, insurance is essential for the success and survival of businesses as it provides coverage and protection from the negative impacts of risk and uncertainty.