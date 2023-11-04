Sanwo-Olu signs executive order creating LIFC Council for Global Investment 

Quick Summary Save Time

The Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has signed an executive order to establish the Lagos International Financial Centre Council (LIFC Council) in order to attract global investment to the state. The State Government is partnering with EnterpriseNGR, an advocacy group that promotes Nigeria’s Financial and Professional Services sector, to achieve this vision. With the LIFC Council leading the charge, its strategic mandate is to attract global investors and stimulate economic growth and innovation in the state. The Governor emphasized that the objective of the council’s participation in the Lord Mayor’s Show is to showcase Lagos’ investment potential and elevate the state as a global investment destination. Lagos is dedicated to fostering diplomatic and economic ties with the United Kingdom and offers abundant investment opportunities in sectors like oil, finance, technology, agriculture, healthcare, and infrastructure. The LIFC Council’s aim is to establish Africa’s premier International Financial Centre in Lagos by aligning strategic partnerships for economic prosperity.