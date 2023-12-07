‘renewable Energy Creates Opportunities for Technical, Engineering, Management Professionals Globally’- LinkedIn

Quick Summary Save Time



The renewable energy sector is growing rapidly, both globally and locally. This growth is leading to a demand for skilled professionals in the sector.

The International Energy Agency forecasts a global addition of approximately 55 gigawatts of renewable energy capacity by 2024.

Nigeria’s Renewable Energy Association envisions implementing strategies to boost the contribution of renewable energy to 40% of the National Energy Mix by 2030. As the demand for talent in this sector rises, employers are adopting proactive recruitment and retention strategies to attract and keep top talent in renewable energy jobs.

These roles span various education and training levels, from technical certificates to advanced degrees, requiring skills such as problem-solving, critical thinking, and effective communication.