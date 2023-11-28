President Tinubu asks Senate to approve $8.69 billion, €100 million external loan 

Quick Summary Save Time

– President Bola Tinubu has asked the Senate to approve a loan of $8,699,168,559 and €100 million as part of the 2022-2024 external borrowing plan.

– The loan will be used for projects in infrastructure, agriculture, health, water supply, roads, security, and employment generation.

– Both the World Bank and the African Development Bank are willing to contribute $1 billion and N1.5 billion, respectively, in support of the loan.

– The Senate President referred the request to the Senate Committee on Foreign and Local Debts for further legislative work.

– The Federal Government also approved a sum of N27.5 trillion expenditure for the 2024 Appropriation Bill, with an exchange rate of N750 to a dollar and a crude oil benchmark of $77.

– President Tinubu will present the 2024 budget to the National Assembly on November 29th.