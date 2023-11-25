Patricia technologies, vindicated as Nigerian Police force PR exposes hackers 

Quick Summary Save Time

– The Nigeria Police Force has arrested a suspect, Wilfred Bonse, in connection to cybercrime against Patricia Technologies.

– The cybercrime involved the theft of funds from the cryptocurrency trading platform, Patricia, leading to its suspension.

– The investigation revealed a criminal conspiracy involving the unauthorized modification of computer systems and the diversion of over 607 Million Naira belonging to Patricia Technologies.

– Wilfred Bonse was identified as a key player, conspiring to fraudulently divert 607 Million Naira from Patricia Technologies’ account.

– The CEO of Patricia Technologies, Hanu Fejiro, expressed relief and optimism following the arrest, stating that the platform is relaunched with stronger security.

– Patricia Technologies has started repaying depositors who lost money and is committed to bringing all involved in the criminal conspiracy to justice.