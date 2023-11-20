Nordic Nigeria Connect 2023: Lagos Free Zone woos Nordic Investors with Ease of Doing Business, Incentives

Quick Summary Save Time

Key points:

– Lagos Free Zone, a subsidiary of Tolaram and the first privately-owned and port-based free zone in Nigeria, attracted investors from the Nordic countries to boost investment and foreign direct investment into the country.

– The zone remains the most preferred and viable investment destination in Nigeria with unparalleled ease of doing business and unique incentives available for investors.

– The Managing Director/CEO of Lagos Free Zone, Mr. Dinesh Rathi, emphasized the infrastructure, incentives, and ease of doing business at the zone, making Nigeria a strong economy for further economic and industrial activities.

– The Lagos Free Zone is integrated with a deep-sea port and provides infrastructure for businesses to thrive, including warehouses, compressed natural gas, power plants, medical facilities, and more.

– A state-of-the-art Industrial Training Centre has been completed and commissioned to train and create a pool of talent for organizations within the zone.

– Single-window digital platform for companies to engage with key regulators efficiently, leading to enhanced business efficiency.

– Nigeria is seen as a good destination for businesses, but investors must be resilient and prepared for the challenges associated with business operations in Nigeria.