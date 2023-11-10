Nigeria’s official exchange rate to hit N1,068/$ by 2025 – EIU 

Quick Summary Save Time

Nigeria’s official exchange rate is expected to weaken to N1,068.3/$ by 2025, due to a large parallel market and low forex reserve.

There is a forex scarcity issue in Nigeria.

President Bola Tinubu promised to settle $7 billion in unpaid foreign exchange commitments.

CBN has started to pay some of its foreign exchange liabilities to institutions like Citibank.

Despite CBN’s effort to clear the forex backlog, difficulties in disbursing the forex remains.

Foreign airlines have reported that 90% of their $783m trapped funds are yet to be paid.

There is a huge spread between the official and parallel market exchange rates.

The authorities haven’t done enough to implement policy to address the issues weighing on the naira.

The CBN may not have the firepower to supply the market adequately.

The EIU expects a sizable devaluation in 2025, leading to a 38.5% loss against the US dollar.