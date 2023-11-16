Nigerian banks, Unity Bank and Providus Bank discuss potential “Business Combination” deal

Quick Summary Save Time

– Unity Bank is in discussions with Providus Bank for a potential business combination.

– They are currently in the exploratory stages of the discussion and differing opinions on the progress of these talks.

– The formal endorsement from the central bank is still pending.

– Unity Bank has been linked to multiple acquisition speculations in the past, facing a failed acquisition bid by Miloist Global some years ago.

– Unity Bank recently released its 2023 9-month results, reporting a loss before tax of N47.9 billion with a negative equity of N190.2 billion.

– Providus Bank reported a net asset of N45.2 billion, and a larger balance sheet size of N735.8 billion and customer deposits of N504 billion, compared to Unity Bank’s N434 billion.

– While no official notification of any business combination has been received by Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX), Unity Bank closed trading at N1.07 per share with an impressive 122% growth over the past year.