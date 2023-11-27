Nigeria needs to export higher LNG volumes to Germany – Expert

Quick Summary Save Time

Nigeria needs to export more LNG to Germany to meet the growing demand for LNG in the global market. Currently, the demand for global LNG volumes is 400 million tons per annum, projected to reach 700 million tons per annum by 2030. The Federal Government has signed a memorandum of understanding with Germany through Riverside LNG to supply gas at 850,000 tons per annum, expanding to 1.2 million tons per annum. However, a gas analyst believes that this plan does not qualify for an LNG export project and that Nigeria should aim higher for LNG exports. Riverside LNG is a special purpose vehicle specializing in producing and selling small-scale LNG with a production capacity of 700 tons per day, with plans for future growth. The private sector should be allowed to drive the gas business in Nigeria without interference from the government.