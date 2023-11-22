“Nigeria loses N75.5 billion on malaria treatment”- Professor

Quick Summary Save Time

– Professor Chike Ogbonna from the University of Jos revealed that Nigeria spends N75.5 billion for each cycle of malaria treatment.

– Nigeria accounts for approximately 40% of malaria cases worldwide.

– The local production of Artemisia Annua, a plant containing a crucial component for malaria treatment, is being promoted to reduce dependence on imports.

– Ogbonna emphasized the urgent need for commitment from the government and stakeholders to address malaria.

– He highlighted the financial interests of pharmaceutical companies and called for affordable malaria drugs for all Nigerians.

– Ogbonna urged unity in the fight against malaria and the need for domestically produced drugs to save financial resources.

– The Nigerian government began cultivating Artemisia Annua in 2020, but has not yet achieved self-sufficiency in its production.

– Nigerian pharmaceutical company, Emzor, was granted €14 million to set up a plant for affordable anti-malarial drugs.