Nigeria, Ghana, other African nations led the UN vote to assert a greater role in tax governance

Quick Summary Save Time

– Nigeria, Ghana, South Africa, and other countries voted to give the UN a bigger role in international tax matters, challenging the OECD’s dominance.

– Developing nations are frustrated with the OECD’s global tax negotiations and want a greater role in decision-making.

– More than 130 countries agreed on a deal to reduce corporate tax avoidance in 2021, but developing countries feel they will receive less revenue from it compared to richer nations.

– The UN vote on Wednesday supported a resolution to create a convention on international tax cooperation, with 125 low and middle-income countries in favor and 48 developed nations and 9 abstentions.

– The African Union champions the decision as a long-awaited victory for the Global South, while the EU believes the convention could jeopardize previous agreements and standards.

– The OECD pledges to continue collaborating with global partners to create a fairer international tax system.