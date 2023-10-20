Netflix stock rises as it experiences subscription growth in Q3 2023   

Quick Summary Save Time

Netflix’s share price surged by 16% in the stock market following a surge in subscriptions in Q3 2023. The company reported a revenue of $8.54 billion in Q3 2023, a 7.8% increase compared to the previous year. The revenue growth was driven by a higher-than-expected number of subscriptions, with 8.76 million new subscriptions recorded in Q3 2023. This exceeded the forecasted 5.49 million subscriptions. The increase in subscriptions was attributed to a 70% jump in ad-based membership, particularly in countries where the ads plan is available. Netflix’s financial performance was not affected by the Hollywood actors and writers’ strike, although the higher wages for actors and writers may lead to increased content creation costs. In Nigeria, Netflix’s growth is not well-documented, but a Nollywood original film, “The Blackbook,” achieved significant success on the platform, accumulating 5.6 million views and 11.6 million watch hours within a week of release.