Naira is Sub-Saharan Africa’s worst performing currency in 2023 – World Bank 

The Nigerian Naira is the worst-performing currency in Sub-Saharan Africa in 2023, according to a World Bank report. Other currencies with significant losses include the Angolan Kwanza, South Sudanese pound, Burundian Franc, Congolese Franc, Kenyan Shilling, Zambian Kwacha, Ghanaian Cedis, and Rwandan Franc. The Naira’s depreciation has contributed to Nigeria’s inflationary pressures. The weakening of the Naira was triggered by the central bank’s decision to remove trading restrictions on the official market. The disparity between the parallel market exchange rate and the official exchange rate widened between March 2020 and June 2023, but has since closed after the unification and liberalization of the exchange rates in June 2023. The Naira has recently appreciated in value, but there is still limited supply of foreign exchange at the official window. The government is expecting a forex inflow of $10 billion to improve forex liquidity in the Nigerian market.