NAFDAC notifies Nigerians on recalled energy drinks sold online

Quick Summary Save Time

The National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has issued a public notification about the recall of G-Fuel brand Energy drinks due to high levels of caffeine. The drinks, marketed by T&E Imports and GPAE Trading Corp, have been found to contain excess caffeine that can cause disturbances to the nervous system. The Netherlands Food and Consumer Product Safety Authority (NVWA) and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) have also recalled these products. NAFDAC’s Director General, Dr. Mojisola Adeyeye, has warned that consuming these products with high levels of caffeine can lead to headaches, insomnia, irritability, and nervousness. Pregnant women are particularly cautioned against consuming these drinks as it may increase the risk of miscarriage and low birth weight. Adeyeye further notes that the recalled products have no cautionary statement to limit the number of servings per day and are sold online. NAFDAC advises consumers and retailers to refrain from using, selling, serving, or distributing these implicated products and encourages the reporting of any suspicious distribution or sale of unwholesome packaged food products.