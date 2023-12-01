NAF helicopter crash lands in Port Harcourt, no death recorded 

Quick Summary Save Time

A Nigerian Air Force MI-35P helicopter crash-landed in Port Harcourt shortly after takeoff with five crew members on board. The crew survived with minor injuries and are being treated at the NAF Medical Centre. The Chief of the Air Staff is enroute to assess the situation. This is the fourth reported crash of Nigerian Air Force aircraft in 2023. On February 6, a Cessna Citation CJ3 aircraft belly-landed in Lagos, on July 14, an FT-7NI trainer aircraft crashed in Makurdi, and on August 14, an MI-171 helicopter crashed in Niger State. No lives were lost in any of the incidents. The NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, emphasized the dangers associated with military flying and the risks NAF pilots and technicians face.