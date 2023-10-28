MSCI Reclassifies Nigeria from Frontier to Standalone Market, Citing FX Liquidity Concerns 

Quick Summary Save Time

MSCI, a global provider of investment tools, has reclassified Nigeria from Frontier Markets to Standalone Markets. This comes after the country was downgraded to an Unclassified Market status by FTSE Russell. The primary reason for the reclassification is Nigeria’s ongoing struggle with foreign exchange (FX) liquidity. Both MSCI and FTSE Russell have cited these FX issues as significant barriers for foreign investors. Despite efforts to stabilize the FX market through policy reforms, the liquidity problems persist. As a result, MSCI will remove several major Nigerian securities from its Frontier Markets Indexes, which could lead to a significant outflow of foreign investment. This reclassification also has broader implications for Nigeria’s perception in the global financial market, potentially deterring foreign direct investment. To regain its previous classification and attract more global investors, Nigeria must address the persistent FX liquidity issue and assess the effectiveness of recent policies.