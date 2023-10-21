LUTH achieves milestone as first African organization to meet British standards for proficient use of antibiotics 

Quick Summary Save Time

Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) has become the first organization in Africa to be accredited by the British Society for Antimicrobial Chemotherapy (BSAC) Global Antimicrobial Stewardship Accreditation Scheme (GAMSAS). This scheme sets high standards for antimicrobial stewardship (AMS) programs to ensure the safe and effective use of antibiotics. The primary goal of AMS is to optimize antibiotic therapy and combat antimicrobial resistance (AMR). LUTH’s achievement demonstrates their commitment to fighting AMR and supporting responsible antibiotic use. The Chief Medical Director of LUTH, Prof Wasiu Adeyemo, stated that the accreditation is a valuable tool for organizations committed to improving AMS and ensuring high-quality programs. The Chairman of LUTH Antimicrobial Stewardship Committee, Prof. Oyin Oduyebo, emphasized the importance of AMS in preventing and managing AMR. AMS includes interventions such as appropriate use of antibiotics, implementing guidelines, educating professionals and the public, and monitoring antibiotic usage and resistance. AMR is a global health threat that leads to longer hospital stays, increased risks of death, and spread of infections.