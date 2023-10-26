LASTMA takes action against over 100 vehicles operating illegal parking on bridges

Quick Summary Save Time

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has conducted a comprehensive enforcement operation targeting over 100 vehicles engaged in illegal parking and operating garages on top of bridges in the state. This operation was led by Hon. Sola Giwa, the Special Adviser to the Governor of Lagos State on Transportation. It was initiated after a 7-day ‘Vacation Order’ was issued, instructing motorists and commercial bus drivers to vacate all illegal parking and garages on the bridges. The goal of the enforcement operation was to eliminate infractions that impede traffic flow on these bridges. Giwa expressed disapproval of the situation, calling it a public nuisance that causes traffic gridlock and inconvenience. He reiterated the commitment to ongoing enforcement operations until there is zero tolerance for these activities. The actions of these bus drivers violate the provisions of the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law of 2018, and the vehicles found in violation will be taken to the Lagos State Mobile Court for legal proceedings.