Lagos bans closure of streets for parties, social events, offenders to be arrested, prosecuted

The Lagos State Taskforce has condemned the closure of inner roads for social events, causing inconvenience to other residents. Offenders will be arrested and prosecuted, and the Taskforce plans to take action to stop this behavior. The Chairman emphasized the irresponsibility of blocking streets for parties and urged residents to use appropriate facilities for events. If an event must be held in a street, permission must be obtained from authorities. The public is encouraged to report any closure of inner streets for social gatherings to the nearest police station or the Lagos State Task Force.