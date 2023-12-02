Kano State spends N69 million on procurement of HIV/AIDS test kits

Quick Summary Save Time

The Kano state government has allocated N69 million for rapid HIV/AIDS test kits. The Commissioner for Health, Dr Labaran Yusuf, announced this at a press conference for World AIDS Day. The test kits will be distributed to 590 health facilities to address stock shortages and increase access to testing. The Ministry and state Agency for the Control of AIDS will intensify efforts to deliver comprehensive HIV services and collaborate with communities. The government also allocated N5.9 million for third-line medicines to enhance care for those living with HIV. As of January, 46,732 people are on Anti-Retroviral Therapy in the state. The Commissioner urged communities to fight against stigma and discrimination and emphasized universal access to treatment, care, and support services. Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf also committed to empowering communities and supporting people living with HIV/AIDS.