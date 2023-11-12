How African retailers can leverage on data and tech to enhance consumer growth – Experts

Quick Summary Save Time

– Experts at the 2023 Africa Retail Congress emphasized the importance of leveraging data analytics and big data in the retail industry.

– The panel discussion highlighted the significance of data interpretation and the kind of data needed for better performance in various retail niches.

– Olu Akanmu stressed that bankers should apply retail knowledge to their business for improved performance.

– Bayo Adekanbi suggested that both big and small data should be contextualized to better understand the retail business.

– Jan Tucker and Nnamdi Ekeh emphasized the importance of seamless online customer experience and financial inclusion in the digital era.

– Other speakers addressed the privacy and security of customer data and the importance of ensuring data is used for its stated purpose.