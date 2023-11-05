Fitch raises concerns over $10 billion forex loan, affirms Nigeria’s credit rating to stable

Quick Summary Save Time

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Nigeria’s long-term foreign currency credit default outlook at B-, citing recent policies by President Tinubu as responsible for the stable outlook. However, it raised concerns over the proposed $10 billion forex loan that the government plans to use to address forex backlogs and inject liquidity into the system. The agency noted that reforms such as fuel subsidy removal and the new exchange rate framework are responsible for the stable outlook but raised concerns about backtracking on reforms. Fitch also highlighted the weaknesses of the Nigerian economy, including weak governance, low non-oil revenue, and high hydrocarbon dependence. The agency expressed concerns about the lack of specific information regarding the $10 billion forex loan and highlighted Nigeria’s macro-economic challenges such as high inflation and high interest rates. Fitch also scored Nigeria 5 on ESG, referring to weak institutional governance capacity.