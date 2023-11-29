FG records N8.65 trillion revenue in nine months, targets 18 trillion in 2024

Quick Summary Save Time

President Bola Tinubu presented a budget of N27.5 trillion for 2024 to the National Assembly. The Federal Government aims to generate N18.32 trillion as revenue, leaving a deficit of N9.18 trillion in 2024. The budget focuses on national defence, security, job creation, and economic stability. It includes N9.92 trillion for non-debt expenses, N8.7 trillion for capital expenditure, and N8.25 trillion for debt service. The deficit will be covered by new borrowings, privatization proceeds, and drawdown from external loans. The projected debt service is 45 percent of the total revenue. Nigeria plans to prioritize investment, human capital development, poverty reduction, and social security. As of September 30, the Federal Government’s actual revenue was 8.65 trillion naira, which is approximately 96 percent of the targeted 8.28 trillion naira. The deficit in 2024 is lower than the 2023 deficit.