EU plans higher LNG exports from Nigeria between 2023 and 2027

The European Union has expressed its commitment to receiving higher liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports from Nigeria in the short to medium term. The EU Commissioner for Energy in Nigeria commended Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas Limited for its work as the major LNG supplier on the continent and assured of the EU’s commitment to receiving more LNG from Nigeria. Nigeria made it to the seventh spot on the list of the top 20 global LNG exporters for 2022. According to the Global Gas report from the International Gas Union (IGU), Nigeria, Qatar, and Russia will be the three next dominant LNG exporters to Europe after the United States. In 2022, Europe saw a significant increase in LNG imports, rising from 74 million tons in 2021 to 124 million tons, a nearly 68% jump. The rise in LNG exports to Europe reflects Europe’s desire to secure a stable supply of LNG as its demand continues to grow.