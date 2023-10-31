Estonia extends seasonal job offers to non-EU citizens

Quick Summary Save Time

Estonia is offering seasonal job opportunities to non-European Union (EU) citizens. Non-EU citizens can now obtain seasonal work visas to live and work in Estonia for up to one year, with the possibility of extension. Estonia is known for its digital technology sector and its diverse agricultural workforce. In 2019, the country granted 5,023 seasonal permits, demonstrating its openness to foreign labor. The seasonal worker visa allows individuals to work in various sectors, such as crop and animal production, fishing, accommodation services, and food production. Employers are required to offer jobs exclusively to non-European citizens. The application process takes around two weeks to one month, and there is an application fee of €48 for short-term employment and €100 for visa renewals. Interested individuals should find a job in Estonia, have their employer initiate the registration process, and then apply for the appropriate visa at the Estonian embassy or consulate. More details on the application process can be found on the Estonian government’s website.