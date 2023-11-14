Empowering Dreams: YEP’s Journey across Nigeria creates a stir of transformation

Quick Summary Save Time

– Bet9ja Foundation’s Young Executive Program (YEP) recently concluded its two-day training event in Lagos, Abuja, Enugu, and Benin, impacting the lives of young adults in Nigeria.

– The program aimed to equip participants with essential skills and knowledge for success in today’s job market through speakers from diverse professional backgrounds.

– Esteemed speakers from various industries, including sales, climate policy, social media strategy, and digital skills training, shared valuable knowledge and insights during the events.

– The program’s success reflects Bet9ja Foundation’s commitment to the future of Nigerian youth and its vision for meaningful change.

– YEP’s transformative influence is evident in the enhanced skills and expanded knowledge of its participants, contributing to the economic landscape of Nigeria.

– The program aims to build a future with fewer unemployed Nigerian youths and contribute to the economic development of the nation.