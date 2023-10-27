El Salvador is charging $1,000 Tax on Nigerian, India and other African travelers

Quick Summary Save Time

El Salvador has implemented a $1,000 fee for passengers traveling from Nigeria, Africa, or India in an effort to deter migration to the United States via Central America. The funds collected from this fee will be used to enhance El Salvador’s primary international airport. Airlines are now required to provide a daily list of passengers from over 50 African countries and India, and a fee of $1,000 + VAT will be charged per passenger. The fee, effective from October 23, is aimed at addressing the increased utilization of El Salvador’s airport and the rising number of migrants from Africa and other regions reaching the US via Central America. Colombian airline Avianca has started informing travelers from the affected countries about the mandatory fee. El Salvador’s President, Nayib Bukele, recently discussed matters including irregular migration with a US Assistant Secretary of State.