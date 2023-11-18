EFCC, NAF lock horns in Kaduna over fraud suspects

Quick Summary Save Time
– EFCC and Nigerian Air Force clashed at the Kaduna Zonal Command over detainment of fraud suspects
– NAF personnel launched raid on EFCC office to secure release of colleagues
– EFCC arrested five individuals suspected of internet-related fraud
– Six military personnel attempted to release arrested suspects, were detained
– EFCC and NAF engaged in dialogue to resolve issue
– NAF officers stormed Kaduna Command to release detained colleagues
– EFCC exercised restraint and continued carrying out its statutory mandate