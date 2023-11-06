DMO opens FGN November savings bonds at 13.4% interest rate 

Quick Summary Save Time

The Debt Management Office (DMO) has opened the subscription process for two-year and three-year Federal Government of Nigeria bonds. The bonds have an interest rate of up to 13.4% and will mature on November 15th, 2025, and November 15th, 2026, respectively. Interested investors can apply from November 6th to November 10th, 2023. The two-year bonds offer an interest rate of 12.464% per annum, while the three-year bonds offer 13.464% per annum. Coupon payments for both bonds will be made on February 15, May 15, August 15, and November 15, with the settlement date scheduled for November 15, 2023. The minimum subscription for the bonds is N5,000, with subsequent multiples of N1,000, and a maximum subscription limit of N50,000,000. Interested investors can contact authorized stock brokerage firms for more information and the bonds are traded on the NGX. The FGN bonds are fully backed by the federal government of Nigeria.