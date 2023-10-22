Diesel prices increase to N890 per litre for September- NBS 

Quick Summary Save Time

In September, the price of Automotive Gas Oil (diesel) increased by 4.27% from N854.32 in August to an average of N890.80. This represents a year-on-year increase of 12.77%.

Kano State, Anambra State, and Niger State had the highest average prices of diesel, while Bayelsa State, Katsina State, and Rivers State had the lowest prices.

The South-East Zone had the highest regional price of N918.06, while the South-South Zone had the lowest price of N863.97.

Earlier in October, President Bola Tinubu approved the suspension of 7.5% VAT on diesel imports for six months to avert a total shutdown of the economy. However, stakeholders in the diesel industry believe that the VAT waiver will only result in a N70 drop in prices.

According to the Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria, diesel prices across the country were around N1,100/litre.