CORRIGENDUM: Guinea Insurance fined N453.6k not N453.6 million

1 min read Dec 3
In a recent Nairametrics article, an error was made regarding the fine imposed on Guinea Insurance Plc by the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX). The headline incorrectly stated that the company was fined N453.6 million for disclosure violations. However, the actual fine was N453,600 for post-listing violations related to mandatory disclosure requirements. The discrepancy came from a typographical error, with the writer intending to write “N453.6k” but mistakenly wrote “N453.6 million.” Guinea Insurance Plc issued a public disclaimer clarifying the actual fine amount. Nairametrics acknowledges the error and apologizes for any confusion or inconvenience caused. They commit to maintaining the highest editorial standards and taking necessary steps to prevent such errors in the future.

