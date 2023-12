President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Abubakar Momoh as the Minister of Niger Delta development.

The president also reassigned the former Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, as the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy.

This disclosure is contained in a statement issued by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale.

This is a developing story…