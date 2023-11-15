Breaking: Nigeria’s Inflation continues upward trend, rises to 27.33% for October 

Quick Summary Save Time

Nigeria’s headline inflation rate increased to 27.33%, marking an increase from the September 2023 rate of 26.72%.

The October 2023 headline inflation rate represents a 0.61 % point increase compared to the figure for the previous month of September.

Additionally, on a year-on-year basis, the headline inflation rate was 6.24% points higher than the rate recorded in October 2022, which stood at 21.09%.

This indicates a growth in the headline inflation rate (year-on-year basis) in October 2023 compared to the corresponding month of 2022.

