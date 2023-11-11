BREAKING: INEC to probe alleged filling of result sheets in the ongoing Kogi Election 

Quick Summary Save Time

– INEC is investigating reports of officials filling result sheets in the ongoing Kogi governorship election.

– Senior officials in the state are monitoring the situation and an investigation is underway.

– PDP has accused the opposition, APC, of assisting in filling polling unit results without voters voting in certain places.

– The party claims that result sheets are being filled by APC agents without an election taking place.

– INEC has responded to the allegation, stating that they are taking the situation seriously and will communicate their decision soon.

– The Kogi election is part of three off-cycle elections currently happening in the country.