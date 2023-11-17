Account
Cart

No products in the cart.

BREAKING: Appeal Court sacks Abba Yusuf as Kano Governor

Nairametrics
Nairametrics
1 min read Dec 3
1 min read
BREAKING: Tinubu appoints new Niger Delta Minister, reassigns portfolios

Quick Summary Save Time

– The Appeal Court in Abuja has removed Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State from office.
– The court upheld the tribunal’s decision that 165,663 votes for Yusuf were invalid due to lack of signature or stamp by INEC.
– This reduced the governor’s votes to 853,939, while his APC rival’s votes remained at 890,705.
– Yusuf has appealed the decision, claiming it was unfair and a miscarriage of justice.
– His lawyer argued that the tribunal’s ruling on the ballot papers was unprecedented and an error.
– However, the APC’s lawyer countered, stating that the Appeal Court found the non-signing of ballots to be electoral malpractice.
– More details to follow.

Write A Comment

Leave a Reply
Login

Are you sure you want to unfollow?

posts will stop showing up in your For You section. You will still see public posts.