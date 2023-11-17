BREAKING: Appeal Court sacks Abba Yusuf as Kano Governor

Quick Summary Save Time

– The Appeal Court in Abuja has removed Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State from office.

– The court upheld the tribunal’s decision that 165,663 votes for Yusuf were invalid due to lack of signature or stamp by INEC.

– This reduced the governor’s votes to 853,939, while his APC rival’s votes remained at 890,705.

– Yusuf has appealed the decision, claiming it was unfair and a miscarriage of justice.

– His lawyer argued that the tribunal’s ruling on the ballot papers was unprecedented and an error.

– However, the APC’s lawyer countered, stating that the Appeal Court found the non-signing of ballots to be electoral malpractice.

– More details to follow.