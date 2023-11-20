Account
Cart

No products in the cart.

Bolt accelerator shortlists 20 Nigerian drivers to compete for €2,000 seed funding

Nairametrics
Nairametrics
1 min read Dec 3
1 min read
Bolt accelerator shortlists 20 Nigerian drivers to compete for €2,000 seed funding

Quick Summary Save Time

– 20 finalists have been chosen for Bolt’s accelerator program called Den
– The pitch day is set for November 20, 2023
– Shortlisted drivers will receive €2,000 seed funding and access to a 6-week mentorship program
– The drivers are from five cities in Nigeria: Abuja, Lagos, Rivers, Kaduna, and Kwara
– The program aims to fund business plans that link to sustainable transport
– The top ten drivers with the best ideas will be announced on November 21st
– The initiative will culminate in an Award Ceremony and the launch of a new study on “Shared Mobility’s Global Impact” in Africa and Europe.
– The grand finale will also include a presentation on the economic, social, and environmental impact of shared mobility in African transport systems.

Write A Comment

Leave a Reply
Login

Are you sure you want to unfollow?

posts will stop showing up in your For You section. You will still see public posts.