Bolt accelerator shortlists 20 Nigerian drivers to compete for €2,000 seed funding

– 20 finalists have been chosen for Bolt’s accelerator program called Den

– The pitch day is set for November 20, 2023

– Shortlisted drivers will receive €2,000 seed funding and access to a 6-week mentorship program

– The drivers are from five cities in Nigeria: Abuja, Lagos, Rivers, Kaduna, and Kwara

– The program aims to fund business plans that link to sustainable transport

– The top ten drivers with the best ideas will be announced on November 21st

– The initiative will culminate in an Award Ceremony and the launch of a new study on “Shared Mobility’s Global Impact” in Africa and Europe.

– The grand finale will also include a presentation on the economic, social, and environmental impact of shared mobility in African transport systems.