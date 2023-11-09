Bitcoin hits 18 months high, short squeeze raises bull run

Quick Summary Save Time

Bitcoin has reached an 18-month high with reports that the SEC has only six days to approve or deny ETFs. The price of Bitcoin briefly hit $36,700 during trading in London and is up 31% in the last month. Other digital assets, like ether, have also seen increases. About $50 million in liquidations in Asia led to a “short squeeze” and higher prices. Grayscale Investments has been discussing its ETF application with the SEC, following a court ruling that found the agency’s refusal to be arbitrary and capricious. Bitcoin transaction fees have reached nearly 5% per month since November 7, and long-term holders continue to accumulate Bitcoin at a rapid pace. Short-term holders’ spending behavior suggests a change in the character of the market, with the price of Bitcoin now above $30,000.