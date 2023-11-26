As Christmas draws near, tomato prices increase by 19.48% in one month

Quick Summary Save Time

– The average price of 1kg of tomatoes increased by 19.48% on a month-on-month basis to N675.91.

– Tomato prices rose by 48.73% from N454.46 to N675.91 between October 2022 and October 2023.

– The most expensive state for tomatoes was Bayelsa at N1,344.13 per kg, while the least expensive was Kwara at N341.95.

– The average price of 1kg of locally sold loose rice increased by 68.10% year-on-year to N819.42 in October 2023.

– Boneless beef prices increased by 30.08% year-on-year to N2,948.03 in October 2023.

– Loose white Gari prices increased by 63.68% year-on-year to N520.35 in October 2023.

– Edo State had the highest rice prices, Imo State had the highest brown bean prices, and Delta State had the highest Gari prices.

– Food inflation is at 31.5%, with a lower month-on-month increase of 1.91% in October.