AfDB to issue a $500 million – $1 billion hybrid capital note before November’s end

Quick Summary Save Time

The African Development Bank (AfDB) is set to issue a hybrid note, making it the first multilateral lender to do so. The note, which will be worth between $500 million and $1 billion, is expected to be issued by the end of the month if market conditions are favorable. Hybrid capital notes have an equity-like feature and do not necessarily mature, making them similar to shares. As a result, they typically have lower credit ratings. Therefore, any hybrid notes issued by AfDB will have a lower credit rating than the bank’s AAA-rated bonds. The conditions of the hybrid note allow for a permanent reduction in the initial amount borrowed if the bank faces financial strain and permits the possibility of skipping interest payments.