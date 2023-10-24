Account
Cart

No products in the cart.

Active mobile subscriptions decline marginally to 220.71 million in August

Nairametrics
Nairametrics
1 min read Dec 3
1 min read
Active mobile subscriptions decline marginally to 220.71 million in August

Quick Summary Save Time

Nigeria’s active mobile subscriptions declined slightly to 220.71 million in August 2023, compared to 220.86 million in July 2023. This decrease is primarily due to a drop in subscribers for MTN, the largest operator. MTN’s active subscriptions decreased to 85 million from 85.3 million. Globacom remained the second-largest operator, gaining 38,015 new subscribers to reach a total of 61.39 million subscriptions. Airtel, the third-largest operator, added 85,139 new subscribers, bringing their total to 60.1 million. 9mobile added 36,543 new subscribers, totaling 13.79 million. The country’s teledensity and broadband penetration also declined slightly. However, despite these declines, the Nigerian telecoms sector has untapped potential due to increased use of advanced technologies, an untapped internet market, an underserved rural population, and favorable demographics. It is expected to remain Africa’s largest mobile market.

Write A Comment

Leave a Reply
Login

Are you sure you want to unfollow?

posts will stop showing up in your For You section. You will still see public posts.