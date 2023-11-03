3MTT: FG says over 1 million applicants will take AI course

Quick Summary Save Time

– Over 1 million applicants for the government’s 3 million Technical Talent (3MTT) program will be made to undergo an introduction to Artificial Intelligence (AI) course.

– Applications for the program had crossed 1 million and the first cohort of 30,000 fellows will soon be selected.

– Some already onboarded applicants are completing the AI course within hours.

– Many applicants are yet to receive the confirmation email from the program team, and some are experiencing difficulties with registration confirmation as OTPs to complete the process are not being received.

– The training will be held in 3 phases, with the first phase expected to accommodate 30,000 people and involve multiple stakeholders including fellows, training providers, partners, and placement organizations.

– Some of the skills Nigerians will be trained on in the first phase include Digital Marketing, Project Management Software, Cloud Platforms Navigation, Data Analysis and Visualization, among others.