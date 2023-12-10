Archives: News
Last Updated: Dec 10, 2023
-
‘renewable Energy Creates Opportunities for Technical, Engineering, Management Professionals Globally’- LinkedInThe renewable energy sector is growing rapidly, both globally and locally. This growth is leading to a demand for skilled professionals in the sector. The International Energy Agency forecasts a global addition of approximately 55 gigawatts of renewable energy capacity by 2024. Nigeria’s Renewable Energy Association envisions implementing strategies to...(Read more)1 min read
-
John Legend’s food and travel startup raises $5 million in fundingAct as a senior news editor, In less than 150 words, Summarize this news content and make it very easy to read and understand the key facts, write each key point in new paragraph: African American musician, John Legend is venturing into startup business with his social app, “It’s Good”...(Read more)3 min read
-
Netflix stock rises as it experiences subscription growth in Q3 2023Netflix’s share price surged by 16% in the stock market following a surge in subscriptions in Q3 2023. The company reported a revenue of $8.54 billion in Q3 2023, a 7.8% increase compared to the previous year. The revenue growth was driven by a higher-than-expected number of subscriptions, with 8.76...(Read more)1 min read
-
Diesel prices increase to N890 per litre for September- NBSIn September, the price of Automotive Gas Oil (diesel) increased by 4.27% from N854.32 in August to an average of N890.80. This represents a year-on-year increase of 12.77%. Kano State, Anambra State, and Niger State had the highest average prices of diesel, while Bayelsa State, Katsina State, and Rivers State...(Read more)1 min read
-
EU plans higher LNG exports from Nigeria between 2023 and 2027The European Union has expressed its commitment to receiving higher liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports from Nigeria in the short to medium term. The EU Commissioner for Energy in Nigeria commended Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas Limited for its work as the major LNG supplier on the continent and assured of...(Read more)1 min read
-
LASTMA takes action against over 100 vehicles operating illegal parking on bridgesThe Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has conducted a comprehensive enforcement operation targeting over 100 vehicles engaged in illegal parking and operating garages on top of bridges in the state. This operation was led by Hon. Sola Giwa, the Special Adviser to the Governor of Lagos State on Transportation....(Read more)1 min read
-
Active mobile subscriptions decline marginally to 220.71 million in AugustNigeria’s active mobile subscriptions declined slightly to 220.71 million in August 2023, compared to 220.86 million in July 2023. This decrease is primarily due to a drop in subscribers for MTN, the largest operator. MTN’s active subscriptions decreased to 85 million from 85.3 million. Globacom remained the second-largest operator, gaining...(Read more)1 min read
-
CORRIGENDUM: Guinea Insurance fined N453.6k not N453.6 millionIn a recent Nairametrics article, an error was made regarding the fine imposed on Guinea Insurance Plc by the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX). The headline incorrectly stated that the company was fined N453.6 million for disclosure violations. However, the actual fine was N453,600 for post-listing violations related to mandatory disclosure...(Read more)1 min read
-
Passport delay: Not all types of passport issuance have timeline of two weeks – NIS ClarifiesAct as a senior news editor, In less than 150 words, Summarize this news content and make it very easy to read and understand the key facts, write each key point in new paragraph: The Nigeria Immigration Service’s (NIS) Acting Comptroller General, Caroline Adepoju, has clarified that there is not...(Read more)3 min read
-
CIBN commences Certification process for POS, NIN/BVN AgentsAct as a senior news editor, In less than 150 words, Summarize this news content and make it very easy to read and understand the key facts, write each key point in new paragraph: The Chartered Institute of Bankers (CIBN) has introduced agency banking certification programs for point of sales...(Read more)3 min read
-
FG’s debt service to revenue tops 183% in 2023 Q1Act as a senior news editor, In less than 150 words, Summarize this news content and make it very easy to read and understand the key facts, write each key point in new paragraph: The federal government’s debt service to revenue ratio rose to 183% in the first quarter 2023...(Read more)3 min read
-
LUTH achieves milestone as first African organization to meet British standards for proficient use of antibioticsLagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) has become the first organization in Africa to be accredited by the British Society for Antimicrobial Chemotherapy (BSAC) Global Antimicrobial Stewardship Accreditation Scheme (GAMSAS). This scheme sets high standards for antimicrobial stewardship (AMS) programs to ensure the safe and effective use of antibiotics. The primary...(Read more)1 min read
-
BREAKING: FMDQ changes “I&E Window” to “NAFEM”Act as a senior news editor, In less than 150 words, Summarize this news content and make it very easy to read and understand the key facts, write each key point in new paragraph: In a recent market notice, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has announced a significant change...(Read more)2 min read
-
UK, Ireland, Portugal and Netherlands conclude their Golden Visa ProgramsSeveral countries, including the UK, Ireland, Portugal, and the Netherlands, have chosen to modify or end their golden visa programs. This change reflects a shift in government focus towards prioritizing authentic economic contributions rather than solely relying on investment funds for revenue generation. This shift has left wealthy individuals seeking...(Read more)2 min read
-
3MTT: FG says over 1 million applicants will take AI course– Over 1 million applicants for the government’s 3 million Technical Talent (3MTT) program will be made to undergo an introduction to Artificial Intelligence (AI) course. – Applications for the program had crossed 1 million and the first cohort of 30,000 fellows will soon be selected. – Some already onboarded...(Read more)1 min read
-
Bitcoin hits 18 months high, short squeeze raises bull runBitcoin has reached an 18-month high with reports that the SEC has only six days to approve or deny ETFs. The price of Bitcoin briefly hit $36,700 during trading in London and is up 31% in the last month. Other digital assets, like ether, have also seen increases. About $50...(Read more)1 min read
-
Estonia extends seasonal job offers to non-EU citizensEstonia is offering seasonal job opportunities to non-European Union (EU) citizens. Non-EU citizens can now obtain seasonal work visas to live and work in Estonia for up to one year, with the possibility of extension. Estonia is known for its digital technology sector and its diverse agricultural workforce. In 2019,...(Read more)1 min read
-
Xiaomi’s Year-End Extravaganza: Time To Treat YourselfXiaomi is running a year-end promotion called “Time To Treat Yourself” from October 30th to December 31st, 2023. Customers who buy Xiaomi smartphones during this period will have a chance to win cash prizes, Xiaomi TVs, Xiaomi luggage, and instant gifts. The top recommendations from Xiaomi include the Redmi Note...(Read more)1 min read
-
Naira is Sub-Saharan Africa’s worst performing currency in 2023 – World BankThe Nigerian Naira is the worst-performing currency in Sub-Saharan Africa in 2023, according to a World Bank report. Other currencies with significant losses include the Angolan Kwanza, South Sudanese pound, Burundian Franc, Congolese Franc, Kenyan Shilling, Zambian Kwacha, Ghanaian Cedis, and Rwandan Franc. The Naira’s depreciation has contributed to Nigeria’s...(Read more)1 min read
-
MSCI Reclassifies Nigeria from Frontier to Standalone Market, Citing FX Liquidity ConcernsMSCI, a global provider of investment tools, has reclassified Nigeria from Frontier Markets to Standalone Markets. This comes after the country was downgraded to an Unclassified Market status by FTSE Russell. The primary reason for the reclassification is Nigeria’s ongoing struggle with foreign exchange (FX) liquidity. Both MSCI and FTSE...(Read more)1 min read
-
El Salvador is charging $1,000 Tax on Nigerian, India and other African travelersEl Salvador has implemented a $1,000 fee for passengers traveling from Nigeria, Africa, or India in an effort to deter migration to the United States via Central America. The funds collected from this fee will be used to enhance El Salvador’s primary international airport. Airlines are now required to provide...(Read more)1 min read
-
BREAKING: Appeal Court sacks Abba Yusuf as Kano Governor– The Appeal Court in Abuja has removed Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State from office. – The court upheld the tribunal’s decision that 165,663 votes for Yusuf were invalid due to lack of signature or stamp by INEC. – This reduced the governor’s votes to 853,939, while his...(Read more)1 min read
-
Bolt accelerator shortlists 20 Nigerian drivers to compete for €2,000 seed funding– 20 finalists have been chosen for Bolt’s accelerator program called Den – The pitch day is set for November 20, 2023 – Shortlisted drivers will receive €2,000 seed funding and access to a 6-week mentorship program – The drivers are from five cities in Nigeria: Abuja, Lagos, Rivers, Kaduna,...(Read more)1 min read
-
EFCC, NAF lock horns in Kaduna over fraud suspects– EFCC and Nigerian Air Force clashed at the Kaduna Zonal Command over detainment of fraud suspects – NAF personnel launched raid on EFCC office to secure release of colleagues – EFCC arrested five individuals suspected of internet-related fraud – Six military personnel attempted to release arrested suspects, were detained...(Read more)1 min read
Are you sure you want to unfollow?
posts will stop showing up in your For You section. You will still see public posts.